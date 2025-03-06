PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

    The fourth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season is underway at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, contested at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is contested alongside the Puerto Rico Open, the first Additional Event of the season.

    Wyndham Clark holds the first-round lead after an opening 5-under 67 in difficult conditions in Orlando. Defending Champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler sits at 1-under while world No. 3 Xander Schauffele struggled in his return to action from a rib injury.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groupings

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 9:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
      • After they conclude, the stream will pick up the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley

    Featured groups

    • 9:55 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele
      • After they conclude, the stream will pick up the pairing of Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg
    • 10:05 a.m.: Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    R1
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T2

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T2

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T6

    AUS
    C. Davis
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T6

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T6

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T6

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    F

    T15

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    F
