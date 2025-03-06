Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The fourth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season is underway at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, contested at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is contested alongside the Puerto Rico Open, the first Additional Event of the season.
Wyndham Clark holds the first-round lead after an opening 5-under 67 in difficult conditions in Orlando. Defending Champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler sits at 1-under while world No. 3 Xander Schauffele struggled in his return to action from a rib injury.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Featured groupings
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 9:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- After they conclude, the stream will pick up the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley
Featured groups
- 9:55 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele
- After they conclude, the stream will pick up the pairing of Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg
- 10:05 a.m.: Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)
