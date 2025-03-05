Jason Day discusses never-before-seen TaylorMade putter, teases upcoming Masters outfits
4 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
If you’re a fan of golf apparel or golf equipment, Jason Day is must-see television from week to week. He’s constantly pushing the limits with his Malbon outfits, and he pushes his golf game to its best potential by testing the latest and greatest clubs on the market.
This week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, GolfWRX.com caught up with Day to speak about several pressing topics, including his switch into a new TaylorMade Qi35 driver, his testing with a previously unseen TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT (Zero Torque) putter, and his upcoming outfits this week at Bay Hill and the Masters.
Day truly never disappoints when speaking on gear – especially now that he’s an equipment free agent not restrained by contractual obligations.
On his new TaylorMade Qi35 driver, Fujikura Ventus Red VeloCore+ shaft
Day has mostly been using a Ping G430 LST driver since 2024, but this week at Bay Hill, he switched it up and is likely to use a new TaylorMade Qi35 9-degree head.
Day said he appreciated the stability of the Ping driver but the extra speed from TaylorMade’s club was too good to pass up, especially now that he’s 37 years old. Day entered this week ranked 137th in Driving Distance (297.2 yards) after ranking third in that metric a decade ago (313.7).
“I don’t have the speed that I used to but I was on the range cruising at 175 mph (of ball speed) on Monday, which was quite nice,” Day said. “So once you start getting some adrenaline going, you start cruising at 177, hopefully popping into 180. And the spin was right, which was good.”
A look at Jason Day's Fujikura Ventus Red VeloCore+ shaft. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
On testing the brand new TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT
A closer look at the sole of the TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
This week at Bay Hill, TaylorMade unveiled completely new Spider 5k-ZT putters. The “ZT” stands for “zero torque,” which means they’re made to resist twisting of the putter head throughout the stroke. Zero-torque designs have been a popular trend on the PGA TOUR in recent years, and now it seems that TaylorMade is throwing their metaphorical hats into the ring.
Day has been a longtime user of the Spider but zero-torque putters feature a heavier head and a center-shafted design.
A closer look at the address of the TaylorMade Spider 5K-ZT. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
So far, TaylorMade has stayed quiet about the new putters, but on Monday, Day tested the putters for himself and even went onto a SAM PuttLab machine for data feedback. Day had 11 grams removed from the zero torque putter to more closely replicate the swingweight of his usual putter.
“On the SAM PuttLab, I had more of a left bias swing path on the Spider putter, and the ZT was a lot more consistent back and forth,” Day said. “I aimed it better, too. It made a massive difference.
“The only thing is, is that because it was a little heavier, … (the ball) just popped off a little bit different, and I think it gave it a little more energy,” Day added. “I kept hitting everything long. But on breaking putts – left to right, right to left – it tested way better than my Spider."
Another benefit of the zero-torque design, Day said, is that it does not twist when it is placed on the green. That’s especially helpful on slick, bermudagrass surfaces.
“For many, many years now I’ve been saying, and to TaylorMade, ‘Look, you guys need to make a putter that when you put it on the ground, on the surface, it doesn’t twist,'” Day said. “Now the bottom is completely different than any other Spider. … Essentially you can put it on the ground and you’re not twisting it. … When you have it sitting flat on the ground, where it’s just like flush to the ground, there’s no chance of it moving.”
On his upcoming Malbon outfits at Bay Hill, the Masters
Jason Day's Malbon outfit at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
In addition to his gear, Day’s clothing has drawn a lot of attention since he signed with Malbon to start 2024. On Tuesday at Bay Hill, GolfWRX.com asked for his favorite outfit so far this season. That was especially true when he wore a full sweatsuit earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Regarding his outfit Tuesday, Day said he felt like he was “in the mob.”
Jason Day dons a grey sweatsuit at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Harry How/Getty Images)
“I’m a little bit bi-polar when it comes to my outfits,” he said. “It’s nice to not look like everyone else. Like today, I don’t look like anyone else, which is nice. I’ve put this together, and a lot of the outfits I do. They have a scripting team at Malbon, but I also end up putting my own flavor on it, too, which is good.
“I’m not going to say what’s my favorite so far, because I feel like some of them are coming up really soon. Augusta is a little crazy. Fingers crossed they’re going to let me wear some of the stuff.”