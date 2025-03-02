Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp fall short of Arnold Palmer Invitational via Aon Swing 5

Joe Highsmith had secured the Cognizant title by the time the final group reached the 72nd hole (Highsmith carded a final-round 64 to storm from four back), but Aon Swing 5 drama lingered as 54-hole leader Knapp reached the green. In so many ways, this Cognizant Classic was the week of Knapp, who shot a 59 in Thursday’s opening round, but he missed a spot at Bay Hill by a stroke after a final-round 72 at PGA National for a T6 finish. Knapp missed by a razor’s edge, as he faced a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th Sunday to move into a T4 for the tournament and into a T5 on the Aon Swing 5. (He would have tied McGreevy for the fifth spot, and the Aon Swing 5 expands in the event of a tie.) Yet Knapp’s putt slid by, a frustrating end to a promising event with an opening score that once seemed inconceivable at water-logged PGA National. Knapp will always cherish the week, he said afterward, but he wishes he could ride the positive vibes a few hours north to Orlando. Like Spieth, he knew an angsty Sunday evening would be in store.