Draws and Fades: Wyndham Clark leads at Arnold Palmer Invitational, but Scottie Scheffler still favored at Bay Hill

Scottie Scheffler (+300): As has often been the case with Scheffler over the last year, it’s all about the line. He got as short as +185 during his opening-round 71, but this is still an awfully short number given the caliber of players around (and above) him on the leaderboard. Scheffler is sure to stick around over the subsequent 54 holes, but his stat line didn’t inspire a ton of confidence for a player who has been close this year but has not yet returned to the winner’s circle. This was his breakthrough last year, one that led to a torrent of titles in 2024, but the price is just too short to endorse a bite given he’s roughly at his pre-tournament price.