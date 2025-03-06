PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

What’s in the bag: Vince Carter explains at 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am

1 Min Read

Equipment

Loading...
    Written by GolfWRX

    On Wednesday at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am, PGA TOUR player Tony Finau played alongside a star-studded group of amateurs featuring MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr., NBA hall-of-famer Vince Carter and NFL great Kyle Rudolph.

    Carter – who's a retired eight-time NBA all-star, 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year, and 2000 NBA Dunk Contest champion – is also an avid golfer who frequents pro-ams and celebrity events during his post-NBA career.

    A closer lookVince Carter hits the range ahead of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer lookVince Carter hits the range ahead of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    While speaking with GolfWRX.com ahead of playing in the Wednesday pro-am, Carter revealed that he does not have an equipment deal with any particular company, but he does, in fact, use all 14 clubs from one company: Ping Golf.

    Carter says he has played Ping clubs “for as long as (he) can remember.” He’s simply found the best results with Ping throughout his golfing career, so there’s been no need to deviate from what works.

    What clubs does Carter have in the bag exactly? That’s what GolfWRX.com found out below:


    A closer look at Vince Carter's wedges at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Vince Carter's wedges at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Vince Carter's headcovers at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Vince Carter's headcovers at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Vince Carter's irons at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Vince Carter's irons at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Vince Carter's driver at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Vince Carter's driver at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Vince Carter's woods at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    A closer look at Vince Carter's woods at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    Vince Carter practice putting at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)

    Vince Carter practice putting at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard pro-am. (Courtesy GolfWRX)


    Driver: Ping G430 Max (9 degrees)

    3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)

    7-wood: Ping G430 Max (21 degrees)

    Irons: Ping i230 (4-PW)

    Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50 degrees), Ping S159 Midnight (54 and 58 degrees)

    Putter: Ping Anser

