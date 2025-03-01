PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

    The PGA TOUR returns east with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the first event of the Florida Swing. Contested at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), home of the famed "The Bear Trap," the Cognizant Classic represents the final chance for players to earn their way into the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.

    Jake Knapp holds a one-shot lead looking to capitalize on his opening-round 59 with his second PGA TOUR win. Michael Kim sits in solo second at 15-under par, with Russell Henley, Doug Ghim and Ben Griffin all at 14-under. Rickie Fowler (13-under) and Jordan Spieth (11-under) are players both vying for spots in next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
    • Spanish feed: For the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ESPN+ and PGA TOUR LIVE will provide full Spanish-language coverage for each round.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee groups

    • 9:45 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Charley Hoffman
    • 12:25 p.m.: Brian Campbell, Jordan Spieth

    Featured Groups

    • 9:35 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda
    • 10:15 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Must reads

    Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth have chance to play their way into Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Jake Knapp hangs on to lead with over a dozen players in mix at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Draws and Fades: Assessing Sepp Straka, other contenders looking to chase down Jake Knapp at PGA National

    #TOURBound Luke Clanton earns PGA TOUR card with made cut at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Xander Schauffele slated to return from rib injury at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    Jake Knapp cards bogey-free 59 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Gary Woodland, PGA TOUR Courage Award winner, rising in 2025

    YouTube, PGA TOUR team up for 2025 Creator Classic Series

    R3
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    2

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -15
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T3

    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tot
    -14
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T6

    USA
    T. Montgomery
    Tot
    -13
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T8

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T8

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T8

    FRA
    M. Pavon
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T14

    JPN
    R. Hoshino
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F

    T14

    FRA
    V. Perez
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F
