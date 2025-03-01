Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
The PGA TOUR returns east with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the first event of the Florida Swing. Contested at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), home of the famed "The Bear Trap," the Cognizant Classic represents the final chance for players to earn their way into the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.
Jake Knapp holds a one-shot lead looking to capitalize on his opening-round 59 with his second PGA TOUR win. Michael Kim sits in solo second at 15-under par, with Russell Henley, Doug Ghim and Ben Griffin all at 14-under. Rickie Fowler (13-under) and Jordan Spieth (11-under) are players both vying for spots in next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Spanish feed: For the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ESPN+ and PGA TOUR LIVE will provide full Spanish-language coverage for each round.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee groups
- 9:45 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Charley Hoffman
- 12:25 p.m.: Brian Campbell, Jordan Spieth
Featured Groups
- 9:35 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda
- 10:15 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)