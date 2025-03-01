Despite 'roller coaster' quadruple bogey, Taylor Montgomery in contention at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Montgomery arrived at the 15th tee at PGA National Resort – the start of "The Bear Trap" – with a one-shot lead in the third round. His tee shot on the difficult 163-yard par-3, which requires around a 160-yard carry over water, never had a chance, dropping into the pond. His next shot from the drop zone barely cleared the water and spun back, settling against the rock wall and making his next shot unplayable. From there, he safely hit another shot from the drop zone to the back of the green and two-putted for a quadruple bogey.