Jake Knapp cards bogey-free 59 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Knapp started fast with five straight birdies, and he added a birdie at the ninth to turn in 6-under 29. He kept the pedal down with birdies at 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15. Needing a birdie at the par-5 18th to post golf’s magic number, he nearly had a chance at one better, striping a 200-yard second shot to 19 feet. He two-putted for a closing birdie to shoot the first 59 at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) in tournament history.