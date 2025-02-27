Jake Knapp cards bogey-free 59 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
When Jake Knapp gets going, look out.
Knapp carded 12-under 59 in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, making 12 birdies and six pars at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) to start his week with a flourish. It’s the 15th sub-60 score in PGA TOUR history.
Knapp started fast with five straight birdies, and he added a birdie at the ninth to turn in 6-under 29. He kept the pedal down with birdies at 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15. Needing a birdie at the par-5 18th to post golf’s magic number, he nearly had a chance at one better, striping a 200-yard second shot to 19 feet. He two-putted for a closing birdie to shoot the first 59 at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) in tournament history.
Jake Knapp drains a 31-foot birdie putt at Cognizant Classic
Knapp has good vibes at this venue, and in February overall. He finished fourth at last year’s Cognizant Classic in his tournament debut, a week after winning the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for his first PGA TOUR title.
Now he’s tracking toward another victory, and with a place in a fun corner of golf history.