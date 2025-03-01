Draws and Fades: Assessing Sepp Straka, other contenders looking to chase down Jake Knapp at PGA National

Let’s add another tournament champion, as Straka is looking to win at PGA National for the second time in the last four years. He has been rock solid tee-to-green, ranking fifth in SG: Approach, and has been slowed only by a balky putter. But the Austrian improved in the third round on the greens, and he has plenty of firepower to erase a four-shot deficit. Already a winner this year on TOUR, Straka also won the John Deere in come-from-behind fashion and clearly feels comfortable on the Champion Course. This is a great spot to back him at what amounts to his pre-tournament price.