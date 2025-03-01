Draws and Fades: Assessing Sepp Straka, other contenders looking to chase down Jake Knapp at PGA National
3 Min Read
Written by Will Gray
Jake Knapp remains in front at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, but things have certainly gotten interesting.
Knapp needed a back-nine charge to retake the lead at PGA National, thanks in part to Taylor Montgomery’s quadruple bogey on the par-3 15th hole. At 16-under, he’s one shot clear of Michael Kim and two clear of a group that includes former tournament champion Russell Henley.
In total, 13 players head into the final round within four shots of the lead on a course where Montgomery (and others) demonstrated that a wild array of scores are in play at every turn.
Updated odds to win the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (via FanDuel)
- +300: Jake Knapp
- +500: Michael Kim
- +550: Russell Henley
- +750: Ben Griffin
- +1100: Doug Ghim
- +1400: Rickie Fowler
- +2200: Sepp Straka, Daniel Berger
- +3300: J.J. Spaun
Readers of this column will know that I remain high on Henley, having advocated for him at a +1800 overnight price. His 5-under 66, including birdies on each of the last three holes to move within two shots of the lead, did little to dissuade my enthusiasm. He’s still a player that I think is in a great spot to get a second win on the Champion Course and potentially his first TOUR title since 2017.
But let’s look at a couple other targets, starting with the man alongside Knapp in the final group.
Draws
Michael Kim (+500)
Kim’s career on TOUR has seen some significant peaks and valleys, but there’s no denying he’s on the upswing as of late. A T2 finish at the WM Phoenix Open was his best result since his lone TOUR win at the 2018 John Deere, and now Kim finds himself in the final tee time after making just one bogey across the first 54 holes.
Kim has been great with the driver this week, ranking fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green. He bounced back from an iffy putting performance in the second round and has been nearly perfect with his 11 scrambling opportunities. Having won before on TOUR, he’s my pick among the top two on the current leaderboard.
Sepp Straka (+2200)
Let’s add another tournament champion, as Straka is looking to win at PGA National for the second time in the last four years. He has been rock solid tee-to-green, ranking fifth in SG: Approach, and has been slowed only by a balky putter. But the Austrian improved in the third round on the greens, and he has plenty of firepower to erase a four-shot deficit. Already a winner this year on TOUR, Straka also won the John Deere in come-from-behind fashion and clearly feels comfortable on the Champion Course. This is a great spot to back him at what amounts to his pre-tournament price.
Fade
Jake Knapp (+300)
It’s hard to go wire-to-wire on TOUR, and that degree of difficulty goes up at a course like PGA National. In fact, no player has pulled off what Knapp will attempt to achieve by leading from the pole position across the entire tournament.
Granted, it helps when you’re off to a head start the likes of which an opening-round 59 can provide. But Knapp’s cushion has been eroded from there, and he had shaky stretches across each of the last two rounds. Specifically, he has lost ground with his irons each of the last two days, and now ranks just 27th for the week in SG: Approach. After gaining more than seven strokes tee-to-green during his course-record 59, Knapp has been under water in that metric each of the subsequent two rounds.
He’ll need those factors to be much more dialed in to leave with his second career victory, and there are too many viable options among the chase pack behind him for me to back Knapp at such a short price.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.