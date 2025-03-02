Luke Clanton can finally exhale after whirlwind week of TOUR card, contending at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

There’s a lot Clanton is excited to do before turning pro. He is playing the famed Seminole Pro-Member on Monday (though Clanton is technically still an amateur), which Tiger Woods will also play in. He’s ready for a proper celebration with his family. Then he’s headed back to Tallahassee to greet his teammates, who spent the weekend in Mexico at a tournament, and prep for his next goal. “I want to win a national championship, plain and simple,” he said. He has hundreds of texts to respond to, including one from Florida Gators legend Tim Tebow.