Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
The PGA TOUR returns east with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the first event of the Florida Swing. Contested at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), home of the famed "The Bear Trap," the Cognizant Classic represents the final chance for players to earn their way into the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.
Jake Knapp remained steady after a 59 on Thursday, maintaining the lead with 70 to finish at 13-under heading into the weekend. He sits one ahead of Matthieu Pavon and two ahead of Daniel Berger, Michael Kim and Doug Ghim. Amateur Luke Clanton carded a 66 to finish at 9-under, making the cut and earning his PGA TOUR card.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Spanish feed: For the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ESPN+ and PGA TOUR LIVE will provide full Spanish-language coverage for each round.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee groups
- 8:55 a.m.: Patrick Fishburn, Max Greyserman
- 11:25 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Rico Hoey
Featured groups
- 9:05 a.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Denny McCarthy
- 9:40 a.m.: Matt McCarty, Chris Kirk
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)