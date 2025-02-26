Gary Woodland, PGA TOUR Courage Award winner, rising in 2025

“Stuff I can do in the morning before I get out of bed,” he told PGATOUR.COM. “Stuff I can do before I go to sleep to help me sleep through the night, to really give my brain the rest that it needs, the breath work I can do throughout the day when I see a situation coming on that's going to be high stimulation, just to slow my brain down to get in a position where I could be functioning, is something I didn't have a couple months ago.”