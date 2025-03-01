Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth have chance to play their way into Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

The top five FedExCup points earners in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and Cognizant Classic will earn spots in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Currently, the fifth spot in the Aon Swing 5 is projected at 143 points, meaning Fowler or Spieth would need to finish in a three-way tie for third (worth 145 points) or better. A solo fourth finish is worth 135 points.