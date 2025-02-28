Luke Clanton’s wait is over, hotshot amateur earns PGA TOUR card in 'perfect' setting at PGA National

Clanton grew up at the 36-hole, public-access Country Club of Miami, which sounds much fancier than it was. Most of his time playing was spent on the property’s short course, which was even more barebones with scruffy fairways and artificial greens that rolled like concrete when it wasn’t cared for. Luke and David would spend hours pitching, chipping and putting on the rock-hard surfaces, while some of the other top juniors refined their skills with highly paid coaches at perfectly maintained courses. But Country Club of Miami was “where we got to world No. 1,” David said, referencing Luke’s spot atop the World Amateur Golf Rankings. With Luke’s work ethic, they didn’t need the best facilities. When it got dark at the course, David would bring out floodlights and they would keep going.