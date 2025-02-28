Xander Schauffele slated to return from rib injury at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
Xander Schauffele is slated to return to the PGA TOUR for the first time in two months.
Schauffele, who won two majors in 2024 and is ranked second in the Official World Golf Ranking, has been out with a rib injury. He is in the field for next week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, however.
It will mark the first time Schauffele has competed on the PGA TOUR since finishing T30 at the season-opening The Sentry at Maui’s Kapalua Resort. Schauffele also played in the opening match of the TGL’s inaugural season two days later.
“It’s been a slow recovery, the ribcage seems to be a nagging, slowish recovery area due to a lack of blood flow and the constant use,” Schauffele told Today’s Golfer. “I just wanted to be 100% before I returned and sacrificed a bit on this front end (of the season) to make sure the back end is safe.”
Schauffele’s acute intercostal strain forced him to miss two Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. He also missed two tournaments at Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego, as both the Farmers Insurance Open and The Genesis visited the iconic cliffside course.
Schauffele told Today’s Golfer that he has hardly touched a club while away from the TOUR. He said he hasn’t played any holes and only started hitting balls within the past week. Schauffele said he plans to play his first 18-hole round this weekend and then compete in Monday’s TGL match before teeing it up at Bay Hill.
Schauffele’s best finish in three previous appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational is T24. He is a combined 6-over par in 12 career rounds at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge.