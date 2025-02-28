Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. There are eight Signature Events in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard features a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead.