4H AGO

Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff

    The fourth Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is set for next week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title from 2024 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. There are eight Signature Events in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard features a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead.

    Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here. See who will be teeing it up at Bay Hill:

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List

    Scheffler, Scottie
    Schauffele, Xander
    Morikawa, Collin
    Theegala, Sahith
    Henley, Russell
    Scott, Adam
    Im, Sungjae
    Clark, Wyndham
    McIlroy, Rory
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Lowry, Shane
    Burns, Sam
    Hovland, Viktor
    Thomas, Justin
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Cantlay, Patrick
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Bradley, Keegan
    An, Byeong Hun
    Horschel, Billy
    Finau, Tony
    Rai, Aaron
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Kirk, Chris
    Straka, Sepp
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
    Hoge, Tom
    Harman, Brian
    Kim, Si Woo
    Day, Jason
    Thompson, Davis
    McCarthy, Denny
    Davis, Cam
    Zalatoris, Will
    Conners, Corey
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Poston, J.T.
    Detry, Thomas
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Young, Cameron
    Eckroat, Austin
    Homa, Max
    Hadwin, Adam
    Greyserman, Max
    Dunlap, Nick
    Cole, Eric

    Aon Next 10 (projected through Cognizant Classic)

    The Aon Next 10 will be finalized at the conclusion of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Aon Swing 5 (projected through Cognizant Classic)

    The Aon Swing 5 will be finalized at the conclusion of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Sponsor exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt

    Campos, Rafael
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Lee, Min Woo
    Rose, Justin

    Sponsor exemption - Palmer Cup Award winner

    Koivun, Jackson

    Top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking

    Kim, Tom

    Current FedExCup Points List

    Echavarria, Nico
    Vegas, Jhonattan


