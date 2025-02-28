Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
The fourth Signature Event of the PGA TOUR season is set for next week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend his title from 2024 at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Signature Events will bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. There are eight Signature Events in 2025, limited-field events featuring top players with increased prize money ($20 million) and FedExCup points (700 points to the winner). The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard features a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties plus any player within 10 shots of the lead.
Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking, which can be found here. See who will be teeing it up at Bay Hill:
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
Scheffler, Scottie
Schauffele, Xander
Morikawa, Collin
Theegala, Sahith
Henley, Russell
Scott, Adam
Im, Sungjae
Clark, Wyndham
McIlroy, Rory
Matsuyama, Hideki
Lowry, Shane
Burns, Sam
Hovland, Viktor
Thomas, Justin
Pendrith, Taylor
Åberg, Ludvig
Cantlay, Patrick
MacIntyre, Robert
Pavon, Matthieu
Fleetwood, Tommy
Bradley, Keegan
An, Byeong Hun
Horschel, Billy
Finau, Tony
Rai, Aaron
Bhatia, Akshay
Kirk, Chris
Straka, Sepp
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Hoge, Tom
Harman, Brian
Kim, Si Woo
Day, Jason
Thompson, Davis
McCarthy, Denny
Davis, Cam
Zalatoris, Will
Conners, Corey
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Poston, J.T.
Detry, Thomas
Jaeger, Stephan
Young, Cameron
Eckroat, Austin
Homa, Max
Hadwin, Adam
Greyserman, Max
Dunlap, Nick
Cole, Eric
Aon Next 10 (projected through Cognizant Classic)
The Aon Next 10 will be finalized at the conclusion of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Aon Swing 5 (projected through Cognizant Classic)
The Aon Swing 5 will be finalized at the conclusion of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Sponsor exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Campos, Rafael
Hughes, Mackenzie
Lee, Min Woo
Rose, Justin
Sponsor exemption - Palmer Cup Award winner
Koivun, Jackson
Top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking
Kim, Tom
Current FedExCup Points List
Echavarria, Nico
Vegas, Jhonattan