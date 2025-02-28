PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Puerto Rico Open

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR returns to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Open, the first Additional Event of the season contested at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Friday, Feb. 28

    Trey Mullinax (in, commit)

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Garnett, Brice
    Gotterup, Chris
    Hardy, Nick
    Norrman, Vincent
    Riley, Davis
    Svensson, Adam
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt

    Career money exemption
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
    Dufner, Jason

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Brown, Blades
    de la Fuente, Santiago
    Hastings, Justin
    Jordan, Matthew
    Kennedy, Max
    Rangel, Gustavo
    Van Wyk, Kieron
    Warian, Ben
    White, Brett
    Williams, Connor

    Sponsor exemption (designated)
    Ayora, Angel
    Hernandez, Kelvin
    Nido, Chris
    Simoni, Reinaldo

    Commissioner exemption
    Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus

    PGA Section Champion
    Filbert, Andrew

    Past champion
    Brehm, Ryan

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    Schenk, Adam

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    Todd, Brendon

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
    Novak, Andrew
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Whaley, Vince
    Lee, K.H.
    Sigg, Greyson
    Highsmith, Joe
    Kim, Chan
    Ramey, Chad
    Norlander, Henrik
    Skinns, David
    Dahmen, Joel

    Major medical extension
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Cauley, Bud
    Willett, Danny

    PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
    Thorbjornsen, Michael

    Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Manassero, Matteo
    Rozner, Antoine
    Hoshino, Rikuya

    Top 30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    McGreevy, Max
    Fisk, Steven
    Widing, Tim
    Dickson, Taylor
    Higgs, Harry
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Mouw, William
    Cummins, Quade
    Gerard, Ryan
    Roy, Kevin
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden
    Peterson, Paul
    Vilips, Karl
    Suber, Jackson
    Paul, Jeremy
    Andersen, Mason
    Pak, John
    Onishi, Kaito
    Castillo, Ricky
    Cone, Trevor
    Walker, Danny
    Goodwin, Noah

    Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Griffin, Lanto
    Buckley, Hayden
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Chandler, Will
    Riedel, Matthew

    300 PGA TOUR career cuts made
    Baddeley, Aaron

    Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical
    Albertson, Anders
    Xiong, Norman
    Knowles, Philip
    Covello, Vince

    Minor medical exemption
    Hadley, Chesson

    Players 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
    Blair, Zac
    Springer, Hayden
    Bryan, Wesley
    Coody, Pierceson
    Wu, Dylan
    Tway, Kevin
    Higgo, Garrick
    Yuan, Carl
    Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
    Shelton, Robby
    NeSmith, Matt
    Laird, Martin
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Crowe, Trace
    Merritt, Troy

    Beyond 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
    Trainer, Martin
    Chappell, Kevin
    Reavie, Chez
    Duncan, Tyler
    Champ, Cameron
    Piercy, Scott
    Werenski, Richy
    Cook, Austin
    O'Hair, Sean
    Gainey, Tommy
    Haas, Bill
    Watney, Nick
    Knox, Russell
    Gribble, Cody
    McGirt, William
    Streb, Robert
    Hahn, James
    Byrd, Jonathan
    Long, Adam
    Kang, Sung

