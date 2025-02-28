Inside the Field: Puerto Rico Open
3 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR returns to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Open, the first Additional Event of the season contested at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up:
Friday, Feb. 28
Trey Mullinax (in, commit)
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Garnett, Brice
Gotterup, Chris
Hardy, Nick
Norrman, Vincent
Riley, Davis
Svensson, Adam
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Career money exemption
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Dufner, Jason
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Brown, Blades
de la Fuente, Santiago
Hastings, Justin
Jordan, Matthew
Kennedy, Max
Rangel, Gustavo
Van Wyk, Kieron
Warian, Ben
White, Brett
Williams, Connor
Sponsor exemption (designated)
Ayora, Angel
Hernandez, Kelvin
Nido, Chris
Simoni, Reinaldo
Commissioner exemption
Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
PGA Section Champion
Filbert, Andrew
Past champion
Brehm, Ryan
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Schenk, Adam
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Todd, Brendon
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Novak, Andrew
Fishburn, Patrick
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Whaley, Vince
Lee, K.H.
Sigg, Greyson
Highsmith, Joe
Kim, Chan
Ramey, Chad
Norlander, Henrik
Skinns, David
Dahmen, Joel
Major medical extension
Montgomery, Taylor
Cauley, Bud
Willett, Danny
PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
Lawrence, Thriston
Norgaard, Niklas
Manassero, Matteo
Rozner, Antoine
Hoshino, Rikuya
Top 30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
McGreevy, Max
Fisk, Steven
Widing, Tim
Dickson, Taylor
Higgs, Harry
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Mouw, William
Cummins, Quade
Gerard, Ryan
Roy, Kevin
Del Solar, Cristobal
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Peterson, Paul
Vilips, Karl
Suber, Jackson
Paul, Jeremy
Andersen, Mason
Pak, John
Onishi, Kaito
Castillo, Ricky
Cone, Trevor
Walker, Danny
Goodwin, Noah
Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Griffin, Lanto
Buckley, Hayden
Kanaya, Takumi
Tosti, Alejandro
Chandler, Will
Riedel, Matthew
300 PGA TOUR career cuts made
Baddeley, Aaron
Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour Medical
Albertson, Anders
Xiong, Norman
Knowles, Philip
Covello, Vince
Minor medical exemption
Hadley, Chesson
Players 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Blair, Zac
Springer, Hayden
Bryan, Wesley
Coody, Pierceson
Wu, Dylan
Tway, Kevin
Higgo, Garrick
Yuan, Carl
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Shelton, Robby
NeSmith, Matt
Laird, Martin
Bramlett, Joseph
Crowe, Trace
Merritt, Troy
Beyond 150 on prior season's FedExCup Points List
Trainer, Martin
Chappell, Kevin
Reavie, Chez
Duncan, Tyler
Champ, Cameron
Piercy, Scott
Werenski, Richy
Cook, Austin
O'Hair, Sean
Gainey, Tommy
Haas, Bill
Watney, Nick
Knox, Russell
Gribble, Cody
McGirt, William
Streb, Robert
Hahn, James
Byrd, Jonathan
Long, Adam
Kang, Sung