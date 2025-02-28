Draws and Fades: Russell Henley primed for comeback at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Might this be the time that the South Florida product gets it done in his backyard? Berger was an unknown rising star in 2015 when he lost here to Padraig Harrington in a Monday playoff, and after another close call here a couple years ago when he coughed up a late lead, he’s in great position to chase down Knapp over the weekend and put a stamp on his post-injury comeback efforts. He has made just one bogey through 36 holes, is third in Proximity and 10th in SG: Putting despite losing strokes to the field on Friday. There’s a lot to like with the veteran, not the least of which is that he has gotten to the winner’s circle on TOUR more frequently than many of the other contenders.