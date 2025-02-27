PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR returns east with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the first event of the Florida Swing. Contested at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), home of the famed "The Bear Trap," the Cognizant Classic represents the final chance for players to earn their way into the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.

    Jake Knapp took the lead Thursday with a bogey-free, 12-under 59 at PGA National. Local product Daniel Berger and Russell Henley both finished at 8-under to sit four off the pace along with Sami Valimaki. Amateur Luke Clanton, who can earn his PGA TOUR card with a made cut, shot a 4-under 67.

    In his continued recovery from wrist surgery, Jordan Spieth carded a 6-under 65.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.mMarquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.mMarquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
    • Spanish feed: For the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ESPN+ and PGA TOUR LIVE will provide full Spanish language coverage for each round.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 7:40 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Min Woo Lee
    • Bonus coverage when morning group finishes:
      • 12:07 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Max Greyserman, Luke Clanton

    Featured groups

    • 7:29 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk
    • 7:51 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An
    • Bonus coverage when morning group finishes:
      • 12:40 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth
      • 12:29 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    Must reads

    Jake Knapp's 59 leads Daniel Berger, Russell Henley, Sami Valimaki at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Jake Knapp cards bogey-free 59 at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Draws & Fades: Can Knapp time extend through four days at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches?

    How amateur Luke Clanton could earn TOUR card at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Gary Woodland, PGA TOUR Courage Award winner, rising in 2025

    The Five: Burning questions ahead of Florida Swing

    Rocket Rookies: Minnesota’s Frankie Capan III finds lessons everywhere

    YouTube, PGA TOUR team up for 2025 Creator Classic Series

    The First Look: Eckroat set to defend, Spieth makes debut at Cognizant Classic

    R1
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    T2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    S. Ryder
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T5

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    SWE
    J. Svensson
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T11

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T11

    USA
    C. Hoffman
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW