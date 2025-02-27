Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR returns east with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the first event of the Florida Swing. Contested at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), home of the famed "The Bear Trap," the Cognizant Classic represents the final chance for players to earn their way into the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.
Jake Knapp took the lead Thursday with a bogey-free, 12-under 59 at PGA National. Local product Daniel Berger and Russell Henley both finished at 8-under to sit four off the pace along with Sami Valimaki. Amateur Luke Clanton, who can earn his PGA TOUR card with a made cut, shot a 4-under 67.
In his continued recovery from wrist surgery, Jordan Spieth carded a 6-under 65.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Spanish feed: For the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ESPN+ and PGA TOUR LIVE will provide full Spanish language coverage for each round.
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 7:40 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Min Woo Lee
- Bonus coverage when morning group finishes:
- 12:07 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Max Greyserman, Luke Clanton
Featured groups
- 7:29 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk
- 7:51 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An
- Bonus coverage when morning group finishes:
- 12:40 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth
- 12:29 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 3)