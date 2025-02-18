How amateur Luke Clanton could earn TOUR card after receiving sponsor exemption for Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
3 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Luke Clanton was one putt away from earning his PGA TOUR card at the WM Phoenix Open earlier this month. He will have another chance to fulfill that dream next week.
Clanton received a sponsor exemption to play the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the tournament announced Tuesday. It will be his fourth TOUR start of the season. Clanton has accumulated 19 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points and can reach the requisite 20-point threshold to earn a TOUR card by making the cut at PGA National.
Clanton’s best finish of the year is a T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He finished runner-up twice in 2024.
Clanton nearly earned his card two weeks ago. The Florida State junior had an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to make the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. If it went in, he would play the weekend and earn that elusive 20th point and a TOUR card. It slid by the hole, delaying Clanton’s coronation.
“I had to make five birdies in my last eight holes and put four up and had a great chance on 18," he said. "It's tough. It’s hard to take. But I'm going to walk in my faith and keep understanding that it's not my time.”
Luke Clanton's agonizing missed eagle putt at WM Phoenix Open
He didn’t have to wait long for his next opportunity.
Clanton had notched five top-15 finishes in just 10 PGA TOUR starts, including runner-up showings at last year’s John Deere Classic and The RSM Classic. He finished T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago for his 18th PGA TOUR University Accelerated point, which – after his long perch atop the World Amateur Golf Rankings – got him to No. 19 and set the stage for Scottsdale.
If Clanton makes the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he will be eligible to take up PGA TOUR membership after finishing his junior season at Florida State.
Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent was the first to secure his PGA TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated, earning his 20th point in fall 2023. Sargent returned for his senior season and is expected to accept TOUR membership after this spring’s NCAA Championship.
Luke Clanton's interview after Round 4 of The RSM Classic
Clanton has earned 13 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points via his TOUR achievements, with another six points via his position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He entered the TOUR spotlight at last summer’s U.S. Open, nearly earning low amateur honors before three-putting the final hole from 5 feet and finishing two short of his Sunday playing partner Neal Shipley. Rather than setting him back, the disappointment fueled him.
Clanton’s golf path was paved humbly. He grew up at the 36-hole, public-access Country Club of Miami, playing with U.S. Kids junior clubs until getting his first full set at age 12 or 13. His dad David has worked three jobs simultaneously – in landscaping, running a glass business and teaching golf, with his mom Rhonda working 15-hour shifts as a flight attendant. His sisters Ray and Abby sacrificed hobbies so Luke could pursue his golf dreams.
That dream can become reality at PGA National, just over an hour from where Clanton grew up