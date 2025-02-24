The First Look: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Is this going to be the week for Luke Clanton? After coming agonizingly close to finding the weekend at the WM Phoenix Open, the Florida State University star (who last week captured his fifth collegiate event, the Watersound Invitational) returns to the TOUR. If he makes the cut, he’ll earn a PGA TOUR card, effective after the NCAA Championship later this spring, via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program. … Pierceson Coody is hoping that his Korn Ferry Tour success so far in 2025 will translate well on TOUR. He has notched three top 10s in three Korn Ferry Tour starts this season, including a T2 in his last start. He missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic last year. … Kris Ventura will be making his second straight TOUR start after a T25 in Mexico. Ventura’s best result of the season came at the Farmers Insurance Open where he finished T4. He last teed it up at PGA National in 2021 and missed the cut. … Jackson Suber’s rookie PGA TOUR campaign is well underway after finishing 20th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List last year. The Tampa, Florida, native started his year with a bang, finishing T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. … Ricky Castillo, a University of Florida alum, has made three cuts in a row including finishing a season-best T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Castillo earned his TOUR card by finishing 26th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List last year. … Will Chandler has made a habit of coming up clutch. Chandler Monday qualified for four events on the Korn Ferry Tour last year and earned a TOUR card at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry after firing a final-round 66. Earlier this season, he Monday qualified for the WM Phoenix Open and finished T6, topping Scottie Scheffler in the final round in the process. … Luke Donald, who won this event in 2006, and fellow Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson round out the sponsor invites.