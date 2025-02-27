Draws & Fades: Can Knapp time extend through four days at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches?

Daniel Berger +750: You don’t think I’m going to bail on my pre-tournament pick after he starts with a 63 do you?! Berger has finished in the top five here three times before and ranked fourth on TOUR in SG: Tee-to-Green, 11th in SG: Total and 14th in Bogey Avoidance. Now look, I have to be fully transparent… he got there on Thursday via his putter, not usually his strength. Needing only 24 putts and making 121 feet on the greens saved an unusually poor day with the driver. But I know he will dial in the driver overnight on the range and if he keeps making putts, he will be a force.