Rocket Rookies: Minnesota’s Frankie Capan III finds lessons everywhere

Sure enough, he earned his PGA TOUR card at No. 3 on the 2024 season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List, comfortably inside the top 30 to become #TOURBound. Highlights included a first-round 58 on the way to a solo fourth at the Veritex Bank Championship outside Dallas (breaking Scottie Scheffler’s course-record 59 at Texas Rangers Golf Club, which wasn’t in competition) and a win at the season’s penultimate event, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at Ohio State University Golf Club. He wasn’t far from home. Some of his fondest memories are from his peewee football days back in Minnesota, and his parents feel the same way. He’s an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and can rattle off names from the Vikings’ late-2000s rosters. He remembers his first Vikings game (a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in September 2003); he keeps the ticket in his Bible. It wasn’t lost on him that he crossed the Korn Ferry Tour points threshold to clinch his first TOUR card on a Sunday in September – 21 years later. He sports a Vikings logo on his golf bag, and Green quips he has learned “a lot about the Minnesota Vikings that I don’t care to know” from their time together. During his two years at the University of Alabama before transferring to Florida Gulf Coast, Capan occasionally visited the football facility to kick field goals. He once made a 50-yarder barefoot.