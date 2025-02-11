23M AGO
The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season gets underway Thursday at The Genesis Invitational, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and most recent Signature Event winner Rory McIlroy headlining the field.
With the recent California wildfires that affected Southern California and the surrounding areas close to The Riviera Country Club, the 2025 playing of The Genesis moves to Torrey Pines’ South Course.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Special programming alert: Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m., to "Live: On the Range from The Genesis Invitational presented by ReliaQuest."
- Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game at Torrey Pines during "Live: On the Range from The Genesis Invitational presented by ReliaQuest," from 5-6:30 p.m. on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel and FAST network.
- Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 12:30-8 p.m.
|Main feed: 12:30-8 p.m.
|Main feed: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 1:30-8 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1:30-8 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 1:15-8 p.m.
|Featured groups: 1:15-8 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:45-8 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:45-8 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.