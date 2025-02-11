PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The third Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season gets underway Thursday at The Genesis Invitational, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and most recent Signature Event winner Rory McIlroy headlining the field.

    With the recent California wildfires that affected Southern California and the surrounding areas close to The Riviera Country Club, the 2025 playing of The Genesis moves to Torrey Pines’ South Course.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Special programming alert: Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m., to "Live: On the Range from The Genesis Invitational presented by ReliaQuest."
      • Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game at Torrey Pines during "Live: On the Range from The Genesis Invitational presented by ReliaQuest," from 5-6:30 p.m. on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel and FAST network.
    • Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 12:30-8 p.m.Main feed: 12:30-8 p.m.Main feed: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 1:30-8 p.m.Marquee group: 1:30-8 p.m.Marquee group: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 1:15-8 p.m.Featured groups: 1:15-8 p.m.Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 12:45-8 p.m.Featured holes: 12:45-8 p.m.Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    Must reads

    Tiger Woods’ magical, mythical 2000 season even more impressive today

    Expert Picks: The Genesis Invitational

    The Five: Startling early season statistics to watch this season

    Tiger Woods withdraws from The Genesis Invitational

    Power Rankings: The Genesis Invitational

    Genesis donates $8M to wildfire relief efforts; partners with TGR Live, PGA TOUR to launch charitable initiative 'California Rises' at The 2025 Genesis Invitational

    The First Look: Top storylines to follow from The Genesis

    Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored over Rory McIlroy as TOUR returns to Torrey Pines