Genesis donates $8M to wildfire relief efforts; partners with TGR Live, PGA TOUR to launch charitable initiative 'California Rises' at The 2025 Genesis Invitational

Inspired by the strength and hope of the Greater Los Angeles community, Genesis’ charitable initiative, California Rises, will aid in the rebuilding efforts as a result of the California wildfires that devastated the region in January. California Rises will raise funds for the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, California Fire Foundation and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. These organizations have already made significant impacts in the wildfire response and will continue to play an important role in the ongoing recovery efforts. The Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts, will support arts education programs at schools impacted by the fires.