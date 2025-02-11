Max Homa optimistic after slow start to season, says his swing felt best it 'potentially ever' has

“He said, ‘I've had purpose long before anybody had an opinion about it.’ It stuck with me,” Homa said. “It just made me realize like however the score is looking to those like outward, like last week would never make sense to anybody unless you're part of like my tiny little thing, you would never think that we made progress. It would look like another kind of red X on the year. I think that that's going to be like a major stepping stone and something we'll all look back on.”