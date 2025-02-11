The Five: Startling early season statistics to watch this season

It’s not what determines his ceiling, though. That’s up to what he does with the putter. It should come as no surprise that Thomas’ winless drought, extending back to the 2022 PGA Championship, coincides with the worst statistical putting stretch of his career. He ranked a career-worst 174th in SG: Putting last year and was outside the top 125 in 2023 as well. In fact, he has only cracked the top 100 in putting once in the last six seasons.