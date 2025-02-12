Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient Danny List says it’s ‘all gravy’ at The Genesis Invitational

And then there’s List, 26, who lives in San Diego but grew up playing on greens that were “probably a 2 on the Stimpmeter” in Accra, Ghana. His uncle, a caddie, got him started, and he “would get waxed” any time he went overseas to compete on faster surfaces. Still, at around age 13 he won a trail and was awarded a scholarship at a boarding school in England, and the family decided he should go and see where the game took him.