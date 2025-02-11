Expert Picks: The Genesis Invitational
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers Fantasy-specific advice in Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Tony Finau (+4000): Finau has finished T13 or better seven times at Torrey Pines since 2017, and I’m willing to look past last month’s MC which was heavily influenced by the weather. Few players have been more of a staple on the leaderboards outside San Diego than him.
- Shane Lowry (+4500): Fresh off a runner-up at Pebble Beach, Lowry heads to the type of course that should suit his style of play. The Irishman hasn’t had a ton of success at Torrey Pines, but he has been solid with three top-25s and like Finau his recent MC was weather-related. The form dating back to last summer shows another win is within reach.
Props
- Keegan Bradley – Top 10 Finish (+400): The ‘stache is working for him. Bradley has gotten off to a solid start this year, including a T15 finish at Torrey Pines last month, and should improve upon that with a limited field this week.
- Viktor Hovland – Top Nordic (+240): It’s wild to me that Hovland is the underdog in this three-man market, 18 months after winning the FedExCup. But Ludvig Åberg still has health questions and I’m not ready to trust Rasmus Højgaard in this spot despite his strong start to 2025. Give me the Norwegian!
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Ludvig Åberg (+2500): For the third time already this season I am making the Swede my top pick. This time I am more confident than ever he can provide. Was 14th on TOUR last season in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and hits it a mile. This will matter this week with thick juicy wet rough.
- Shane Lowry (+4500): Lowry showed what he can do when conditions get tough with his runner-up at Pebble Beach. The expected weather should play right into his hands this week. I’m expecting another top 10, and at least a tilt at the title over the weekend.
Props
- Taylor Pendrith – Top 20 (+130): This is a great chance to build your bank on a horse for this course. Top 10 here at Farmers a few weeks ago and made for this track. Currently third in SG: Off-the-Tee this season.
- Min Woo Lee – Top Oceania (+240): With play off the tee at a premium this week Min Woo has the chance to sneak past the “Torrey Specialist” in Jason Day and lead this nationality group. He’s 23rd on TOUR in SG: Off-the-Tee and was fifth in the category last season.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Sungjae Im (+3500): If I’m going to subscribe to the popular narrative that Im is going to win soon, it makes sense that it’s at Torrey Pines. He has two T4s and a T6 at Farmers in recent trips.
- Robert MacIntyre (+4500): I picked him last week and am not going to shy away now, especially after he finished T6. "Bobby Mac" is top-10 in SG: Off-the-Tee this season, a stat he can rely heavily on this week.
Props
- Justin Rose – Top English (+400): This is a four-man market with Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Aaron Rai the only players standing in Rose’s way. For +400 I’ll gladly take the guy who’s won here before and just finished T3 at Pebble Beach. His 80 at the South Course a few weeks back doesn’t bother me as it was a tough week for everyone.
- Jason Day – Top 20 (+110): I have an Australian co-worker who tells me he’s really good here! In all seriousness, Top 20 feels like a low bar for Day. He’s clearly playing well (T3/T13 in two of his last four starts). His affinity for Torrey Pines will always help.
Want to see how to set up your PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf lineup? Scroll below.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.