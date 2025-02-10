Power Rankings: The Genesis Invitational

For a comparison to understand how much the wind is a factor along the shore, when Torrey Pines hosted the Farmers three weeks ago, the overall scoring average was 73.68. The key word there is average. With light winds in the first and third rounds, respective scoring averages were more than one stroke lower than the overall, but when trousers were flapping in the second and final rounds, those scoring averages were more than one stroke higher. An important distinction is that only the South Course is hosting The Genesis (as opposed to when the North Course co-hosts the Farmers), so any benefit to either side of the draw is flattened.