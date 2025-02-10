Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler favored over Rory McIlroy as TOUR returns to Torrey Pines

Justin Thomas (+2200) has won 15 times on the PGA TOUR but none since his second PGA Championship triumph at Southern Hills outside Tulsa, Oklahoma, in May of 2022. The 31-year-old, teeing it up for the fifth time in seven weeks in the new season, looks to break a trend of every other event inside the top 10. Jumping up the leaderboard into the top 10 at TPC Scottsdale with a hole-out eagle on the final hole, he signed for 65 (T6) and produced his seventh round of 67 or better from 24 loops in 2025. Making just his sixth start overall (Farmers plus U.S. Open) at Torrey Pines, his best result, T10, was on debut in 2014. All five made cuts, including T25 on his last visit in 2023, have cashed T25 or better.