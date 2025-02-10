The First Look: The Genesis Invitational
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Editor's note: Tiger Woods withdrew from The Genesis Invitational on Monday, Feb. 10.
The Genesis Invitational, the third Signature Event on the PGA TOUR’s calendar, returns but at a pivoted venue for this year only.
Out of respect for the victims of the recent wildfires in the Greater Los Angeles Area, the 2025 event will move to Torrey Pines’ South Course, obviously a layout that is no stranger to hosting the best in the world.
The field boasts plenty of the game’s best at the tournament hosted by Tiger Woods, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and most recent Signature Event winner Rory McIlroy highlighting the field.
Here’s everything else you need to know for this week’s Genesis Invitational.
FIELD NOTES: Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his title from 2024 where he stormed back Sunday with a 9-under 62 after starting six shots off the lead. Matsuyama won The Sentry at the beginning of 2025 and has five top-20 finishes at Torrey Pines. … World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler continues his return to form after needing surgery on his hand after a Christmastime accident in the kitchen. He finished T9 at Pebble Beach and then T25 at the WM Phoenix Open. Scheffler was T20 the last time he played the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and has three straight top 15s at The Genesis Invitational. … Rory McIlroy is back in action after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. McIlroy hasn’t played Torrey Pines since 2021 but has two top fives in three starts at the Farmers Insurance Open along with a T7 at the U.S. Open in 2021. … Thomas Detry is looking to capitalize on his impressive momentum from the WM Phoenix Open. Detry broke through for his first TOUR title Sunday in Phoenix by an incredible seven shots after making birdie on each his final four holes. Detry also finished T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open this year. … The golfer who is looking to capitalize on the most relevant and recent success, however, is Harris English. English won this year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, his first TOUR victory in four years.
HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Sepp Straka
|3. Rory McIlroy
|2. Thomas Detry
|4. Collin Morikawa
|3. Hideki Matsuyama
|4. Hideki Matsuyama
|4. Rory McIlroy
|5. Nick Taylor
|5. Nick Taylor
|6. Ludvig Åberg
|6. Harris English
|7. Wyndham Clark
|7. Sungjae Im
|9. Viktor Hovland
|8. Collin Morikawa
|11. Justin Thomas
|9. Justin Thomas
|12. Tommy Fleetwood
|10. Cam Davis
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Jordan Spieth returns after an impressive T4 at the WM Phoenix Open as he continues to navigate the comeback trail after surgery last fall. Spieth’s effort Sunday at TPC Scottsdale was his first top-five finish on TOUR since he finished third at The Sentry in 2024. He has played the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines seven times in his career with one top-20 result. … Rickie Fowler is set to tee it up after withdrawing from the WM Phoenix Open due to illness. Fowler last teed it up at Torrey Pines in 2023 and finished T11. He finished T35 at The Genesis Invitational last season. … Gary Woodland comes into the week after a T21 at the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, Woodland has had a consistent 2025 campaign so far, with three straight top-25 finishes. Woodland has played the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines 15 times, twice finishing inside the top 10. … Min Woo Lee looks to continue his solid play on TOUR to start 2025 after a T17 at Pebble Beach and a T12 in Phoenix. Lee made his debut at Torrey Pines earlier this season, finishing T43 at the Farmers Insurance Open. … This year’s Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption was bestowed upon Danny List. List, who resides in San Diego, will make his TOUR debut at The Genesis. List was first introduced to golf as a child in Ghana. He earned a scholarship to Wellington College in the U.K. where he would attend school and compete from the age of 13 to 18. List missed the whole of the 2023 golf season after a stress facture in his back left him unable to swing but had an impressive return in 2024, earning his DP World Tour card for 2025 via its Q-School. He also formed the Danny List Foundation in 2021 to help junior golfers in Ghana realize their potential.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: WM Phoenix Open runners-up Daniel Berger and Michael Kim played their way into The Genesis Invitational via the Aon Swing 5 (while Justin Lower and Lee Hodges fell out). … Sam Stevens, Berger, Kim, J.J. Spaun and Andrew Novak all earned their way in after notching the most FedExCup points from the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open. … Berger moved up 45 spots in the standings while Kim leapt 77 spots to gain a tee time at Torrey Pines. … The Aon Next 10 remains from the FedExCup Fall. … The next Signature Event is the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Qualifiers for that event via the Aon Next 10 come from the current FedExCup standings through the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, while the Aon Swing 5 will come from the top FedExCup points earners from the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Aon Next 10, Aon Swing 5 returns in 2025 offering pathways to qualification for TOUR’s Signature Events
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: With his win in Phoenix, Thomas Detry jumped from No. 17 to No. 2 in the standings, just 22 points behind No. 1 Sepp Straka. … Detry bumped Hideki Matsuyama, who finished T25 at TPC Scottsdale, to No. 3. … Justin Thomas was the only other golfer to jump inside the TOUR TOP 10, after he dunked his closing shot for an eagle on the par-4 18th in Phoenix to finish T6 – his fifth career top-10 finish at the WM Phoenix Open. Thomas moved from No. 15 to No. 9 in the standings.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 700 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Torrey Pines GC (South), 7,765 yards, par 72. Designed by William P. Bell and William F. Bell in 1957, renovated by Rees Jones in 2001 and 2019.
In a joint statement on Jan. 16 between Genesis, TGL Live and The Riviera Country Club, the TOUR announced the 2025 Genesis Invitational would be relocated from Riviera due to the ongoing natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles and out of respect for those affected.
Torrey Pines has been the home to the PGA TOUR’s San Diego event since 1968 and has also been the venue for two U.S. Opens – in 2008 and 2021.
TOURNAMENT 72-HOLE RECORD: 264, Lanny Watkins (1985)
TOURNAMENT 18-HOLE RECORD: 61, George Archer (Round 3, 1983 at Rancho Park GC), Ted Tryba (Round 3, 1999 at Riviera CC)
TORREY PINES (SOUTH) COURSE RECORD: 62, Tiger Woods (Round 3, 1999)
LAST TIME: Hideki Matsuyama came roaring back after starting the final round six shots behind with a record performance, a 9-under 62 – the lowest closing round by a winner at Riviera – to win for the ninth time on the PGA TOUR, the most by an Asian-born golfer. Matsuyama, who started the finale with three straight birdies and then rattled off three more on Nos. 10-12 and Nos. 15-17, finished at 17 under for a three-shot triumph over Luke List and Will Zalatoris. Adam Hadwin, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (who had a two-shot lead after 54 holes but shot a 1-over 72 Sunday) finished a shot further back, at 13 under, tied for fourth.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Special programming alert: Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m., to "Live: On the Range from The Genesis Invitational presented by ReliaQuest."
- Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game ahead at Torrey Pines during "Live: On the Range from The Genesis Invitational presented by ReliaQuest," from 5-6:30 p.m. on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel and FAST network
- Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 12:30-8 p.m.
|Main feed: 12:30-8 p.m.
|Main feed: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 1:30-8 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1:30-8 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 1:15-8 p.m.
|Featured groups: 1:15-8 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:45-8 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:45-8 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.