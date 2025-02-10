The First Look: The Genesis Invitational

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Jordan Spieth returns after an impressive T4 at the WM Phoenix Open as he continues to navigate the comeback trail after surgery last fall. Spieth’s effort Sunday at TPC Scottsdale was his first top-five finish on TOUR since he finished third at The Sentry in 2024. He has played the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines seven times in his career with one top-20 result. … Rickie Fowler is set to tee it up after withdrawing from the WM Phoenix Open due to illness. Fowler last teed it up at Torrey Pines in 2023 and finished T11. He finished T35 at The Genesis Invitational last season. … Gary Woodland comes into the week after a T21 at the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, Woodland has had a consistent 2025 campaign so far, with three straight top-25 finishes. Woodland has played the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines 15 times, twice finishing inside the top 10. … Min Woo Lee looks to continue his solid play on TOUR to start 2025 after a T17 at Pebble Beach and a T12 in Phoenix. Lee made his debut at Torrey Pines earlier this season, finishing T43 at the Farmers Insurance Open. … This year’s Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption was bestowed upon Danny List. List, who resides in San Diego, will make his TOUR debut at The Genesis. List was first introduced to golf as a child in Ghana. He earned a scholarship to Wellington College in the U.K. where he would attend school and compete from the age of 13 to 18. List missed the whole of the 2023 golf season after a stress facture in his back left him unable to swing but had an impressive return in 2024, earning his DP World Tour card for 2025 via its Q-School. He also formed the Danny List Foundation in 2021 to help junior golfers in Ghana realize their potential.