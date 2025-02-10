Tiger Woods withdraws from The Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods announced his withdrawal from The Genesis Invitational on Monday. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods announced Monday that he will not be playing this week’s The Genesis Invitational, where he is the tournament host.
"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready," said Woods, whose mother Kultida passed away last week at the age of 80, in a statement. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.
"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."
Woods’ last competitive start on the PGA TOUR was at The 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club, where he missed the cut. Woods has played twice this year for Jupiter Links Golf Club in the new tech-infused TGL golf league, which he founded along with Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley.
Jake Knapp replaces the 82-time PGA TOUR winner in the field. Knapp's earliest golf memory is watching Woods beat Stephen Ames, 9 and 8, at the 2006 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship and having Woods' caddie, Steve Williams, toss him one of the balls from the match.