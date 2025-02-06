WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The first round of the WM Phoenix Open was suspended due to darkness and will resume at 8:15 a.m. local time Friday morning. The second round will begin as scheduled at 7:20 a.m.
Wyndham Clark took the clubhouse lead Thursday with a first-round 64, sitting one ahead of Taylor Moore and Lee Hodges. Justin Thomas, Nicolai Højgaard and Akshay Bhatia are among the large group lurking at 5-under, two off the pace.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who carded a 2-under 69 on Thursday and Jordan Spieth, who shot a 3-under 68, are both teeing it up for the second week in a row after returning from injuries. Defending champion Nick Taylor finished with a 1-under 70.
The 2025 WM Phoenix Open also marks the final event of the Aon Swing 5 stretch for golfers to try to get into Signature Event The Genesis Invitational. Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-8 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon-6:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/featured holes: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured groups/featured holes: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured groups/featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m
|Featured holes: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 1-6 p.m
|ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)
|2-4 p.m.
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- New for 2025, "ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE" brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to six marquee events in 2025, starting with the WM Phoenix Open; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+.
- Friday: 2-4 p.m. ET
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Friday
Marquee group
- 10:04 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa
Featured groups
- 9:53 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark, Matt McCarty
- 10:15 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)