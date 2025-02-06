PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The first round of the WM Phoenix Open was suspended due to darkness and will resume at 8:15 a.m. local time Friday morning. The second round will begin as scheduled at 7:20 a.m.

    Wyndham Clark took the clubhouse lead Thursday with a first-round 64, sitting one ahead of Taylor Moore and Lee Hodges. Justin Thomas, Nicolai Højgaard and Akshay Bhatia are among the large group lurking at 5-under, two off the pace.

    World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who carded a 2-under 69 on Thursday and Jordan Spieth, who shot a 3-under 68, are both teeing it up for the second week in a row after returning from injuries. Defending champion Nick Taylor finished with a 1-under 70.

    The 2025 WM Phoenix Open also marks the final event of the Aon Swing 5 stretch for golfers to try to get into Signature Event The Genesis Invitational. Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-8 p.m. Main feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.Marquee group: noon-6:30 p.m.Marquee group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/featured holes: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
    		Featured groups/featured holes: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.Featured groups/featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-8 p.mFeatured holes: 1-6:30 p.m. Featured holes: 1-6 p.m
    ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)2-4 p.m.11 a.m.-1 p.m.11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • New for 2025, "ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE" brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to six marquee events in 2025, starting with the WM Phoenix Open; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+.
      • Friday: 2-4 p.m. ET
      • Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Friday

    Marquee group

    • 10:04 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa

    Featured groups

    • 9:53 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark, Matt McCarty
    • 10:15 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)


