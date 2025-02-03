How amateur Luke Clanton could earn TOUR card at WM Phoenix Open

After Clanton’s success on TOUR last summer where he became the first amateur since Jack Nicklaus in 1961 to notch three or more top-10s in a TOUR season, he was asked whether he would consider turning pro before his junior season. Clanton has been consistent in his desire to help bring a national championship to Florida State. The Seminoles narrowly fell to Auburn, 3-2, in last spring’s final with Clanton falling to Auburn’s John Marshall Butler in the anchor match, 2 and 1. Clanton has also appreciated the opportunity to earn a TOUR card via PGA TOUR University Accelerated, as opposed to turning pro and navigating the uncertain world of Monday qualifiers and sponsor exemptions.