Rory McIlroy reflects on win at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: 'It's always been the mental side for me'

I’m a big admirer of Scottie Scheffler for a lot of different reasons, and every time I play with him and watch how he plays and how disciplined he is, it's a really cool thing to watch. And I'm trying to take a little bit of a leaf from out of his book. When one of your peers has the year like he had last year, and honestly the year like he had in 2023 as well, you start to take notice at what he is doing and what has made him or helped him separate himself from the rest of the fields. There are impulses that I have on the golf course that it looks like Scottie doesn't have and I have to rein those in, and I have to try to be a little more disciplined about it.