Scottie Scheffler finishes top 10 in competitive return at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scheffler struggled with a right miss early Sunday, finding the Pacific Ocean to the right of the fourth fairway and then missing his second shot right of the green at the par-5 sixth, provoking a one-handed finish and a look of dismay. But he got up-and-down both times, for par and birdie respectively, as he knocks off the inevitable short-game rust after some time away from competition (he finished the week No. 63 in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green). After a pedestrian 1-under 35 on the front nine, Scheffler carded birdies at Nos. 11, 14, 15 and 18 on a bogey-free second nine. He played a deft pitch from behind the par-5 18th green to inside 3 feet for a closing birdie, securing his 34th top-10 finish in his last 43 starts. He finished sixth at last year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his tournament debut; it's now 2-for-2 in top-10 finishes at “one of the cathedrals of golf,” as McIlroy put it Sunday.