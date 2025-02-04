WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The West Coast Swing continues with the “Greenest Show on Grass,” the fan-favorite WM Phoenix Open. TPC Scottsdale once again hosts the Full-Field Event, where the world’s best will take on the challenging desert layout and test their mettle in the iconic 16th-hole coliseum at the Stadium Course.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, both teeing it up for the second week in a row after returning from injuries, and defending champion Nick Taylor are among those heading to "The People's Open." The 2025 WM Phoenix Open also marks the final event of the Aon Swing 5 stretch for golfers to try to get into The Genesis Invitational.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alert: Tune in Wednesday, 5-6:30 p.m., to "Live: On the Range from WM Phoenix Open presented by ReliaQuest."
- Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game at TPC Scottsdale with "Live: On the Range from WM Phoenix Open presented by ReliaQuest" on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel and FAST network.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-8 p.m.
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-8 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.
|Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon-6:30 p.m.
|Marquee group: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/featured holes: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured groups/featured holes: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured groups/featured holes: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Featured groups/featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m
|Featured holes: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 1-6 p.m
|ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)
|2-4 p.m.
|2-4 p.m.
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- New for 2025, "ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE" brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to six marquee events in 2025, starting with the WM Phoenix Open; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+.
- Thursday-Friday: 2-4 p.m. ET
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Thursday
Marquee group
- 10:04 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Nick Taylor
Featured groups
- 9:53 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Nick Dunlap, Luke Clanton
- 10:15 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Sam Burns
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)
Friday
Marquee group
10:04 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa
Featured groups
9:53 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark, Matt McCarty
10:15 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)