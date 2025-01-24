PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Farmers Insurance Open will conclude Saturday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. This week's event started a day earlier than usual with a champion set to be crowned on Saturday in La Jolla, California.

    Harris English made a late charge, birdieing his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead into Saturday. He leads Andrew Novak by one, and 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter sits at 7-under, two off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)
    • Special programming note: Tune in to Golf Channel this Sunday from 4:30-7 p.m. ET for the final round of the sixth annual APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational.

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    StreamSaturday
    Stream 1Main feed: noon-8 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 1:15-8 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-8 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 12:15-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the marquee group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday: 3-8 p.m.


    Featured groups

    • 1:16 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Luke List
    • 12:21 p.m.: Vince Whaley, Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore
    • 1:27 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Ludvig Åberg, Matteo Manassero

    Featured holes

    • South Course Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

