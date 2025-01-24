3H AGO
Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
Round 4 of the Farmers Insurance Open will conclude Saturday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. This week's event started a day earlier than usual with a champion set to be crowned on Saturday in La Jolla, California.
Harris English made a late charge, birdieing his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead into Saturday. He leads Andrew Novak by one, and 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter sits at 7-under, two off the pace.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming note: Tune in to Golf Channel this Sunday from 4:30-7 p.m. ET for the final round of the sixth annual APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: noon-8 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 1:15-8 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-8 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:15-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the marquee group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Saturday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
- 1:16 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Luke List
- 12:21 p.m.: Vince Whaley, Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore
- 1:27 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Ludvig Åberg, Matteo Manassero
Featured holes
- South Course Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)