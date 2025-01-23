PGA TOUR cards within reach for amateurs Luke Clanton, Jackson Koivun at Farmers Insurance Open

Florida State junior Luke Clanton and Auburn sophomore Jackson Koivun inched closer to their TOUR cards Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open. Koivun officially made the cut, birdieing two of his final three holes to finish at even par, one better than the expected 1-over cut, while Clanton was 3 under with two holes to play when the second round was suspended. If Clanton plays the final two holes in 4 over or better on Friday morning then he will also make the cut.