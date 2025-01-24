The Genesis Invitational relocated to Torrey Pines for 2025

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan: "As we’ve seen the last two weeks, sports can be a great diversion but an even greater unifier in bringing people together for a common cause. Highlighting the resilience of Los Angeles and the need for continued support for the ongoing recovery efforts is what our collective teams are working towards with the playing of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. Our thanks to Tiger Woods, TGR Live and Genesis for their leadership in these efforts. We are grateful to Farmers Insurance®, Mayor Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego and the Century Club for extending the invitation to relocate The Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines."