Harris English returns to what made him special, wins fifth TOUR title at Farmers Insurance Open

English underwent significant surgery in February 2022 to repair a torn labrum in his right hip. He was back playing in four months, but he was far from the golfer he was before. Parsons believes English didn’t fully return to 100% until early 2024, despite a successful 2023 campaign. Not only did English have to build the strength back up in his right side, but he also had to adjust to a body that was far more mobile.