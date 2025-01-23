Max Homa, defending champion Matthieu Pavon among cut-line casualties at Farmers Insurance Open

Jackson Koivun shot a 68 on the South Course in Round 1, but the second-ranked amateur in the world got caught out on the more exposed North Course and was suddenly in danger of missing the cut. Not to worry; Koivun two-putted the seventh hole for an easy birdie, then birdied the par-5 ninth hole, as well, to finish at even par.

Kevin Streelman birdied from 12 1/2 feet at the par-5 finishing hole on the South Course for a 1-over 73, moving him to 1-over total and squarely on the right side of the cut line.

Garrick Higgo shot a first-round 72 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s event in the Bahamas on Sunday but withdrew when he moved to first alternate at the Farmers. “I thought, I’ve got to take my chance,” he said. He’d gotten into the field by the time he landed in San Diego. After carding an opening-round 70 on the North Course, he was 4-over on the South and on the wrong side of the projected cut. But he birdied the par-5 ninth to shoot 75. He’s 1-over and squarely on the cut line.

William Mouw , who won fans after he made an octuple-bogey 13 in Round 2 of The American Express , was 2-under through 15 holes on the North on Friday, leaving him 1-under total when play was suspended due to darkness.