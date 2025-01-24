Check out dynamic new shoe Ludvig Åberg is wearing at Farmers Insurance Open
2 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
If you've been watching Ludvig Åberg brave the gusts of wind at Torrey Pines at this week's Farmers Insurance Open, you may have noticed a little extra spring in his step.
That's because Åberg is rocking the newly launched adidas AdiZero ZGs, an extension of the brand's AdiZero franchise, which has graced the feet of world-class soccer players and runners.
Ludvig Åberg wearing the adidas AdiZero ZG shoes in Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open. (Getty Images)
"About 18 months ago, we wanted to take adidas ZGs to the next level," Masun Denison, global footwear director at adidas told PGATOUR.COM. "Let's take the best of what ZG was — lightweight golf-specific performance — and infuse it with AdiZero — and elevate everything."
The new Adizero ZG footwear incorporates the technology and design cues from AdiZero and revolves around two key words: lightweight comfort.
"Where the lightweight philosophy from AdiZero would be around energy return and speed in other sport categories, we're using it because it applies perfectly to comfort," said Jeff Lienhart, president of adidas Golf. "It's an opportunity for us to bring lightweight comfort to all consumers."
So how exactly is the shoe more lightweight?
For starters, the AdiZero ZGs are spikeless — a deviation from the ZGs — which means less weight and more flexibility. To preserve a similar level of grip as a replaceable spike shoe, the brand spent a lot of time dialing in the heel, the midsole and the outsole.
A close-up look at the adidas AdiZero ZGs. (Courtesy Adidas)
The heel has a molded cushion (incorporated from the AdiZero running shoe) and a three-piece lining in the sling that goes over it. Adidas added undercuts in the midsole for a spring-like effect and new lightweight undercut lugs along the perimeter of the outsole for more lateral stability and traction adaptive to lie and terrain. The dynamic plate in the outsole snaps back and that rebound provides a springy and light feeling.
The AdiZero ZG includes both laced and Boa (which has a micro-adjustable dial) versions and will be publicly available on Jan. 31.
The journey to the final product did not come without its fair share of modifications.
"Ludvig probably tested it the most, but Nicolai (Højgaard) was also one of the main ones we tested with," said Denison. "He tried out the proto 2 sample at the (2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) in February. His back foot was slipping a little bit in the middle lugs. We changed the lug shape and offset them high and low to give you more friction."
Additionally, Højgaard and his caddie vetted the shoe's marks by seeing how they impacted the greens after utilizing AimPoint to read putts. The shoe also underwent testing from Nicolai's twin Rasmus Højgaard, players from Texas A&M and Arizona State golf teams, scratch golfers and casual golfers.
And now, 18 months later, the scrimmages are over and it's game time. The forecast predicts more winds at Torrey Pines, but Åberg has what he needs to keep him grounded.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played college golf and is currently pursuing an MBA. A world traveler, she hopes to always keep her country count above her age and to hit every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.