The Five: Check out players closing in on Signature Event starts through Aon Swing 5

Smalley finished in a tie for 16th at the Sony Open in Hawaii and followed it with an 11th at The American Express. His finish at The American Express pushed him into these projections, specifically the back-nine 30 he shot in the final round. Among the highlights was a 68-yard hole out for eagle on the par-5 fifth. Had he made par on the hole, Smalley would not currently project inside the Aon Swing 5.