Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
Round 1 of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Wednesday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. This week's event will start a day earlier than usual with a champion crowned on Saturday in San Diego, California.
The West Coast Swing continues with plenty of young talent joined by some of the biggest names in the game all vying for valuable FedExCup points. Recent winner Hideki Matsuyama headlines the field along with Ludvig Åberg and U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Wednesday-Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS)
- Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-3 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-2 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured holes: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-2 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the marquee group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
