Field set for 2025 APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines

Another consistent force on the field, Michael Bradham had a memorable 2024, culminating the season as the recipient of the prestigious Adrian Stills Award presented by Cisco, named for APGA co-founder Adrian Stills and given to the player who best embodies qualities of character, sportsmanship, courage and giving back to the game and community. His consistency led to a top-three finish in the Farmers Insurance Fall Series Finale, which built upon his earlier successes on the NTPGA Players Tour with two top-25 finishes.