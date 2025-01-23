Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
After play was called for darkness following a wind delay, Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open will conclude Friday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. Round 3 will take place Friday as well. This week's event started a day earlier than usual with a champion set to be crowned on Saturday in La Jolla, California.
Ludvig Åberg (75, South Course) and Lanto Griffin (72, South Course) share the lead at 6 under. Danny Walker is in solo third at 5 under with the trio of Hayden Springer, Chris Gotterup and Sungjae Im at 4 under. Round 2 will resume at 7:30 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET).
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS)
- Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming note: Tune in to Golf Channel this Sunday from 4:30-7 p.m. ET for the final round of the sixth annual APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Friday
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 12:30-8 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-8 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: TBD-8 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-8 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: TBD-8 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-8 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:45-8 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the marquee group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday-Saturday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
PGA TOUR LIVE will not cover the conclusion of Round 2. Check back here for Round 3 groups and tee times after the second round.
Featured holes
- South Course Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)