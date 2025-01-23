PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    After play was called for darkness following a wind delay, Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open will conclude Friday from Torrey Pines Golf Course. Round 3 will take place Friday as well. This week's event started a day earlier than usual with a champion set to be crowned on Saturday in La Jolla, California.

    Ludvig Åberg (75, South Course) and Lanto Griffin (72, South Course) share the lead at 6 under. Danny Walker is in solo third at 5 under with the trio of Hayden Springer, Chris Gotterup and Sungjae Im at 4 under. Round 2 will resume at 7:30 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET).

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS)
    • Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)
    • Special programming note: Tune in to Golf Channel this Sunday from 4:30-7 p.m. ET for the final round of the sixth annual APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational.

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    StreamFridaySaturday
    Stream 1Main feed: 12:30-8 p.m. Main feed: noon-8 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: TBD-8 p.m.Marquee group: 1-8 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: TBD-8 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-8 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 12:45-8 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the marquee group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Friday-Saturday: 3-8 p.m.


    Featured groups

    PGA TOUR LIVE will not cover the conclusion of Round 2. Check back here for Round 3 groups and tee times after the second round.

    Featured holes

    • South Course Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    Must reads

    PGA TOUR cards within reach for amateurs Luke Clanton, Jackson Koivun at Farmers Insurance Open

    The case for a chase: Who can catch Ludvig Åberg at Torrey Pines?

    Max Homa, defending champion Matthieu Pavon among cut-line casualties at Farmers Insurance Open

    Ludvig Åberg, Lanto Griffin share lead after fierce coastal wind interrupts Farmers Insurance Open

    Danny Walker hits every green at Torrey Pines’ South Course, first since 2019

    Ludvig Åberg cards opening-round 63, takes two-shot lead at Farmers Insurance Open

    The Five: Check out players closing in on Signature Event starts through Aon Swing 5