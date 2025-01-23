Ludvig Åberg, Lanto Griffin share lead after fierce coastal wind interrupts Farmers Insurance Open

“It was extremely difficult,” said Eric Cole, who was three shots off the lead after managing to finish his second-round 71 moments before the stoppage. “It started really blowing on like our second or third hole, so we had a solid six holes of really heavy winds. Then it almost died down and switched directions for a few holes. Very tricky and very unique. I know it can blow here a little, but it just seemed like extra gusty and (was) kind of switching directions for a little, so it made it tough.”