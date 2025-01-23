The case for a chase: Who can catch Ludvig Åberg at Torrey Pines?

I know those who know me will call bias on this, but Day was one of my outright picks pre-tournament for a reason. Obviously being a two-time champion in the event helps, but so, too, does the tough conditions. It is what the Aussie relishes here. Both his wins opened with over-par rounds and fightbacks. They came when the South had teeth, and the winning score stayed at 10 under. He no doubt has a long road to climb but after finishing third at the American Express last week, he’s in good form. Will need his putter – which was cold on the South on Wednesday – to heat up.